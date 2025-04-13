The Nationals are expected to call up Henry from Triple-A Rochester, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Henry was able to participate in spring training after missing the second half of the 2024 season due to a lat injury. He transitioned to the bullpen for the 2025 campaign and has allowed one hit and three walks while striking out four across two scoreless innings in Triple-A. Once called up, Henry will have the opportunity to make his major-league debut out of the Nationals' bullpen, possibly as soon as Sunday's series finale against the Marlins.