Nationals' Cole Henry: Stuck with one-pitch loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Henry (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Mets, giving up an unearned run on one hit without retiring a batter.
Taking the mound in the bottom of the 10th inning with the score tied 4-4, Henry's first pitch was laced into right field by Jeff McNeil to bring home the phantom runner from second base. Henry has emerged as a reliable relief option for the Nationals this season, posting a 2.31 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 25:13 K:BB through his first 23.1 big-league innings, but he remains on the fringes of the team's high-leverage crew -- he has zero wins or saves and only two holds in 22 appearances.
