Nationals' Connelly Early: Aiming for Aug. 3 rehab start

President of baseball operations Paul Toboni said Sunday that the Nationals are targeting Aug. 3 for the start of Early's (elbow) rehab assignment, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Early hasn't pitched since June 30 due to left elbow inflammation, but the Nationals didn't view the injury as enough of a concern to deter them from acquiring the 24-year-old pitcher from the Red Sox on Saturday in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead. The southpaw completed a one-inning simulated bullpen session Friday and is expected to throw a more extended session during the upcoming week before he heads out on a rehab assignment. Early could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list to make his Nationals debut at some point during the second week of August.