Nationals' Connelly Early: Dealt to Washington for Mead

The Nationals acquired Early (elbow) from the Red Sox on Saturday in exchange for Curtis Mead, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Early is currently on the 15-day injured list due to left elbow inflammation, but he's been throwing for the past week and is expected to head out on a rehab assignment in the near future. Boston had a surplus of starting pitchers and chose to ship out Early to address the team's need for added thump to the lineup. In the 24-year-old Early, the Nationals get a young arm who can occupy a spot in the rotation for years to come. Across 21 career starts, Early has a 3.24 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 122:38 K:BB spanning 111 innings.