Early didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Mets, allowing just one hit over three scoreless innings. He struck out one without walking a batter.

Making his first appearance as a National after being acquired from the Red Sox in late July for Curtis Mead (wrist), Early was on a strict pitch count after recovering from elbow inflammation that had kept him on the shelf since June 30. The 24-year-old southpaw made the most of his limited workload, firing 21 of 34 pitches for strikes and facing just one batter over the minimum. Early wraps up his season with a 3.33 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 94:34 K:BB through 94.2 innings, and with a healthy offseason he'll head into 2027 as one of the top arms in the Washington rotation alongside Cade Cavalli.