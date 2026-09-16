Early (elbow) was charged with three runs on two hits and two walks over one inning in his first rehab start with Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

Making his first appearance since late June, Early showed considerable rust in needing 35 pitches to get through his lone inning of work. He averaged 93 mph with his four-seamer in the outing, which is one mph less than his average for the season. As long as Early recovers well from the start, he could make his Nationals debut next week. It would be an abbreviated outing but could offer the southpaw some peace of mind with his health heading into the offseason. Early missed nearly three months with left elbow inflammation.