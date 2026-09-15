Early (elbow) is expected to begin his rehab assignment Tuesday with Triple-A Rochester, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports.

Early had been scheduled to kick off his rehab assignment and make his organizational debut Sunday with Double-A Harrisburg, but the affiliate's game was rained out that day. The Nationals will now look to have Early report to their Triple-A affiliate to continue building on his workload, after he tossed 30 pitches in a bridge league game one week earlier. After his upcoming rehab start, the Nationals could elect to bring Early back from the 60-day injured list for his next outing, though he likely wouldn't be stretched out enough to handle a traditional starting role.