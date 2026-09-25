Early (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list and make his Nationals debut with a start Saturday versus the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Early is scheduled to throw 2-to-3 innings before handing things over to Jake Irvin, who will serve in a bulk relief role. The left-handed Early was acquired from the Red Sox at the trade deadline while recovering from left elbow inflammation, an injury that's kept him from appearing in the majors since late June. Early made two rehab starts, logging a total of 2.2 innings while allowing six runs (three earned) with a 4:5 K:BB.