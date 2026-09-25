Early (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list to make his Nationals debut at some point during this weekend's series versus the Mets, MLB.com reports.

Acquired from the Red Sox back on July 26, Early finally appears ready to join the Nationals following a lengthy recovery from left elbow inflammation. He made his second and final rehab appearance this past Sunday at Triple-A Rochester, yielding three unearned runs over 1.2 innings while tossing 40 pitches. Since Early isn't stretched out enough to handle a traditional starting role, the Nationals could look to have him piggyback either Jake Irvin or DJ Herz, who will start Saturday and Sunday, respectively.