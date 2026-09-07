Early (elbow) will make an appearance in a bridge game Tuesday at the Nationals' spring training complex in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Though it will not go down as an official appearance, Early will be pitching in a game for the first time since he went down with left elbow inflammation in early July. It's unclear how many pitches Early is scheduled to throw Tuesday, but he will likely require at least one additional rehab start before joining the big-league rotation. Early was acquired from the Red Sox at the trade deadline and will be making his Nationals debut when he gets into a game.