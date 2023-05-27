Dickerson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Friday's 12-10 win over the Royals.

His sixth-inning blast chased Jordan Lyles from the game as part of an eight-run eruption in the frame. It was Dickerson's second homer of the year, both of which have come in seven games since he returned from the IL -- a stretch in which he's batting .350 (7-for-20) with seven RBI.