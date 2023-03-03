Dickerson has hit second in all three of his spring games so far, and Nationals manager Dave Martinez praised him as a "professional hitter" on Thursday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Early spring batting orders don't always mean a lot, but Martinez describing Dickerson as a player who puts the ball in play and can work a count certainly sounds like the traditional resume of a two-hole hitter. If he does win the assignment, the 33-year-old would likely find himself batting behind CJ Abrams or Lane Thomas and ahead of the likes of Joey Meneses, Keibert Ruiz and Dominic Smith, but Dickerson's .266/.313/.403 slash line over the last three seasons doesn't hold a lot of fantasy appeal regardless of his spot in the order.