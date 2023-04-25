Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday that the pain in Dickerson's left calf is diminishing, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson still has yet to start running again, but the team hopes for that to change by next week. There's no target date in place for Dickerson to return to the Nationals' lineup, but it appears his time on the injured list will likely extend well into May.
