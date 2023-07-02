Dickerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
He'll head to the bench for the second time in the series with Philadelphia bringing another left-handed pitcher (Ranger Suarez) to the hill. Stone Garrett will pick up a start in left field in place of Dickerson.
