Dickerson signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Nationals on Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Dickerson will have the ability to earn an additional $750,000 in incentives. The 33-year-old collected a .267/.300/.399 batting line with six home runs over 297 plate appearances for the Cardinals last season. He appears lined up to start in left field against right-handed pitching for the Nats in 2023. It's a good landing spot in terms of Dickerson's playing time outlook, but his fantasy appeal is limited to deep leagues.
