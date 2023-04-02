Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left calf strain.
The 33-year-old exited Saturday's contest with the injury and will miss the next week and a half, at minimum. Stone Garrett was recalled from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move and could see action in left field while Dickerson is sidelined, though Alex Call may have a leg up for playing time.
