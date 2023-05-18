Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Marlins.

In his first game since coming off the IL, Dickerson took the second pitch he saw from Edward Cabrera (finger) and ripped it over the right-field wall for his first homer of 2023, giving the Nats an early lead. The 33-year-old outfielder has missed most of the season to date with a calf strain, but now that he's healthy Dickerson will settle in as the regular left fielder against right-handed pitching, with Stone Garrett as his current platoon partner. Even discounting his days as a Rockie, Dickerson has a career .276/.318/.465 slash line against righties.