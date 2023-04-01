Dickerson was left Saturday's game against Atlanta with a left calf injury, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Dickerson has been replaced in left by Ildemaro Vargas. The veteran outfielder should be considered day-to-day for now, and is likely to sit out Sunday's series finale against Atlanta as a precautionary measure, at least.
More News
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Not in Opening Day lineup•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Could hit near top of order•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Lands $2.25 million deal with Nats•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Hits grand slam in win•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Takes seat Friday•