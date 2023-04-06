Dickerson (calf) has yet to be cleared for running, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Dickerson is currently traveling with the Nationals and has been taking light swings, but he likely won't be ready to return from the 10-day IL when first eligible next week. The veteran outfielder suffered a left calf strain last Saturday.
More News
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Lands on injured list•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Leaves with left calf injury•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Not in Opening Day lineup•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Could hit near top of order•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Lands $2.25 million deal with Nats•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Heads to bench Tuesday•