Dickerson will be on the bench Opening Day against Atlanta.
The veteran outfielder is expected to be the Nationals' primary left fielder this season, but Alex Call will get the nod in that spot Opening Day against southpaw Max Fried. Dickerson could be more effective in a platoon role -- the 33-year-old has a career .836 OPS against right-handed pitching, compared to a .693 OPS versus lefties.
