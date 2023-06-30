Dickerson is not in the lineup Friday against the Phillies.
Stone Garrett will start in left field and bat sixth for the Nationals with the Phillies throwing left-hander Cristopher Sanchez. Dickerson has logged only nine plate appearances this year versus southpaws.
