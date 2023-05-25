Dickerson is out of the lineup again Thursday versus the Padres.
Washington is facing another lefty in Blake Snell, so Stone Garrett will get the start in left field and Joey Meneses will serve as the DH. Dickerson has a career .697 OPS versus southpaws.
More News
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Resting versus lefty•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Out of lineup versus lefty•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Launches first homer of year•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Sitting against lefty•
-
Nationals' Corey Dickerson: Returns from injured list•