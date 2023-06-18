Dickerson is not in the starting lineup versus the Nationals on Sunday.
As is usually the case, Dickerson will grab a seat on the bench with a left-handed starter on the mound, in this case Jesus Luzardo for the Marlins. Stone Garrett gets the start in left field and will hit sixth.
