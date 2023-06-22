Dickerson is not in Thursday's lineup against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Dickerson heads to the bench with lefty Tommy Henry starting for Arizona. Stone Garrett will hit cleanup and patrol left field.
