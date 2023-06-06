Dickerson is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Diamondbacks.
Stone Garrett, Alex Call and Lane Thomas will start across the outfield for the Nationals with the Diamondbacks throwing left-hander Tommy Henry. Dickerson has posted an overall .840 OPS when healthy this year, but he'll probably continue to sit against most lefties.
