Dickerson is out of the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Joey Meneses is back from paternity leave and serving as the Nationals' designated hitter with left-hander Matthew Boyd set to toe the slab for Detroit. Stone Garrett is in left field. Dickerson will probably continue to sit versus most southpaws moving forward.
