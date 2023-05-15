The Nationals activated Dickerson (calf) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Dickerson has been out since straining his left calf shortly after Opening Day. He should see plenty of starts in left field against righties, at least while Alex Call is playing center field with Victor Robles (back) on the IL. With southpaw David Peterson on the hill for the Mets in Monday's series finale, Dickerson will cede left field to the righty-hitting Stone Garrett.
