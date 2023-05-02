Dickerson (calf) ran for the first time Tuesday during his rehab program and is working towards reaching certain thresholds, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Dickerson has been on the injured list with his left calf strain since the beginning of April. The outfielder will likely need a lengthy rehab stint after missing more than a month, but it sounds like a chance to get back on the field -- albeit in the minors -- is coming soon.