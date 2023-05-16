Dickerson is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Marlins.
Dickerson was just activated from a lengthy stint on the IL to heal a calf strain, but he'll ride the pine with left-hander Jesus Luzardo on the mound for Miami. Stone Garrett is in left field and hitting eighth.
