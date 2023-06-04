Dickerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Southpaw Ranger Suarez is on the mound for Philadelphia on Sunday, so Dickerson will make his way to the bench. Stone Garrett will start in left field and bat fifth in the series finale.
