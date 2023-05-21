Dickerson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Dickerson is 4-for-15 with a double, a home run, three RBI and three runs in six games since being reinstated from the injured list, and he'll take a seat Sunday with southpaw Joey Wentz pitching for Detroit. Stone Garrett will man left field for Washington in the series finale.