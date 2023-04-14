Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Friday that Dickerson (calf) still hasn't been cleared for running, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.
Dickerson has been hitting and throwing for a week now, but he still has some major hurdles to clear in his return from a left calf strain that he suffered on April 1. He's at least another full week away from rejoining the Nationals' active roster.
