site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-cory-abbott-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Cory Abbott: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Abbott was optioned to Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Abbott has pitched well this spring but nonetheless finds himself on the outside looking in for a roster spot. He figures to serve in a swingman role again for the Nationals this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
CBS Interactive staff
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read