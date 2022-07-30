site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Cory Abbott: Recalled by Nationals
Abbott was recalled by the Nationals on Saturday.
He has given up one run while striking out four in three innings over two
MLB appearances this season. Abbott will presumably pitch in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen, but he could also be an option to serve as a spot starter.
