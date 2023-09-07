Vaquero is hitting .228 with one home run and six steals in 14 games since being promoted to Single-A Fredericksburg on Aug. 22.

One of the top international signees in the Jan. 15, 2022 international signing class, Vaquero's speed and athleticism have generally been as advertised in pro ball, but he hasn't flashed much power potential. Despite standing 6-foot-3, the Cuban outfielder has just three home runs in 111 games while playing most of his games in hitter-friendly rookie-level conditions. Additionally, his 50 percent groundball rate and 19.4 percent hard-hit rate suggest he currently has below-average power potential. The switch hitter should open his age-19 season back at Single-A.