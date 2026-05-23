Nationals' Curtis Mead: Homers in loss Friday

Mead went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.

Mead singled in the first and popped a solo homer in the sixth, depositing a 90 mph sinker from Bryce Elder into the bleachers. With Brady House sent to Triple-A earlier in the week, Mead has started three straight games at third base, going 3-for-13 with the solo blast. Mead is slashing .234/.354/.449 with five homers, 17 RBI, 20 runs scored, three stolen bases and an 18:20 BB:K across 127 plate appearances this season. Mead doesn't chase pitches or strike out often and walks at a high rate.