Bacus had his contract selected and was added to the active roster by the Nationals on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Bacus reached the Triple-A level in 2015, but he's been unable to crack into the majors until now. The 29-year-old had a 3.58 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 52:28 K:BB over 55.1 innings at Triple-A Fresno last season and is likely to fill a low-leverage role.