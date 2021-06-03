Hudson (4-1) picked up the win after blowing the save Wednesday, giving up one hits and striking out three over 1.1 scoreless innings.
While the right-hander didn't get charged with any runs himself, Hudson allowed two runners inherited from Tanner Rainey to score in the seventh inning, tying the game at 3-3. Hudson's window to get a shot at closing duties may have slammed shut with Brad Hand having converted six straight saves, but the right-hander has still been the most reliable arm in the Nats' bullpen this season, posting a 2.49 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB over 21.2 innings with 11 holds in 21 appearances.
