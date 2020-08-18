Hudson (1-2) blew the save and took the loss Monday as the Nationals fell 7-6 to Atlanta, giving up four runs on three hits -- including two home runs -- over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Hudson entered the ninth inning with a three-run cushion, but after he hit Nick Markakis with a pitch to open the frame, Adam Duvall took him deep for a two-run homer, and then Dansby Swanson did the same a few batters later. Hudson has blown two of his last four save chances, with long balls being the issue each time, and as a result he now carries a 7.88 ERA -- although his 1.00 WHIP and 12:2 K:BB through eight innings are far more palatable. If he continues to struggle, however, Will Harris or Tanner Rainey could get into the closer mix for the Nats.