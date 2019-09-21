Hudson gave up three hits over two scoreless innings to record his fifth save of the season in Friday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

Three of the right-hander's saves have come in a Nats uniform after he came over from the Jays at the trade deadline, including two in his last two appearances. With Sean Doolittle still trying to find his form, it looks like Hudson will be the top closing option for Washington over the final days of the season.