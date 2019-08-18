Hudson will be part of a closer-by-committee situation while Sean Doolittle (knee) is on the 10-day injured list, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Doolittle was placed on the IL with knee tendinitis, and is not expected to be sidelined very long. While he is out, Hudson, Hunter Strickland and Fernando Rodney will be the top options for saves. Manager Dave Martinez says he will play the matchups in the ninth inning.