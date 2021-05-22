Hudson recorded one strikeout in a perfect eighth inning Friday against the Orioles en route to his eighth hold of the season.
Brad Hand, who came in with a 4-0 lead in the ninth inning, gave up a two-run home run and has now given up at least one run in five of his last six appearances. If Hand were to lose the closer's job, Hudson appears to be the top candidate to step in.
