Hudson struck out two in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save Sunday against the Orioles.

Hudson blew his first save of the season when he faced the Orioles on Aug. 8, but he tossed a perfect inning in Sunday's series finale to earn his fourth save in five attempts this season. Outside of his lone blown save, the right-hander has been quite effective this year and has a relatively firm hold on the ninth-inning duties.