Hudson (2-2) earned the win after being charged with the blown save for allowing a solo homer and recording two strikeouts during the ninth inning Wednesday in Tampa Bay.

The veteran right-hander secured the first two outs of the inning with no issues, but he was unable to maintain the one-run lead and gave up a solo homer to Brandon Lowe, though he still ended up receiving the victory. Hudson has a 7.13 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB over 17.2 innings and has converted nine of his 14 save chances this season.