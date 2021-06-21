The Nationals plan to have Hudson (elbow) resume a throwing program during their road trip this week, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

The Nationals don't view Hudson's inflamed right elbow as a long-term concern, so he'll travel with the team and conduct his rehab away from Washington with the hope of speeding up his return to the active roster. He could require a brief minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the 10-day injured list.