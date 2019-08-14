Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Grabs save
Hudson allowed three hits and no walks while striking out two across 1.1 innings to earn the save Tuesday against the Reds.
Sean Doolittle had pitched three times in four days leading up to the Nationals' contest Tuesday, opening the door for Hudson to earn a save chance. He made things interesting, surrendering a leadoff double and allowing the winning run to come to the plate in the ninth frame, prior to striking out Tucker Barnhart to end the game. Though he isn't likely to get more than a handful of save chances prior to the end of the season, Hudson has pitched well since being dealt to the Nationals by allowing one earned run in 6.2 frames, striking out seven and walking one.
