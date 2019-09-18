Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Grabs second save as Nat
Hudson gave up a hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings Tuesday to record his fourth save of the season in a 6-2 win over the Cardinals.
It's his first save since Aug. 13, and the first by any Nats pitcher in September. Hudson has a 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB through 18 innings since the trade that brought him over from Toronto, and with Sean Doolittle still trying to find his form, the right-hander could remain the team's top option in the ninth inning down the stretch.
