Hudson gave up two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one over one inning Friday, but he still recorded his seventh save of the season in the second game of a doubleheader against Atlanta.

Called in to protect a 10-7 lead, Hudson served up a two-run blast to Travis d'Arnaud before he was able to get an out, but the veteran reliever settled down afterwards to escape with the save. Hudson has been taken deep five times in 14.1 innings, leading to a 6.28 ERA, but his 19:5 K:BB and 0.98 WHIP remain strong and his spot as the Nats' closer doesn't appear to be in jeopardy.