Hudson retired two batters and served up three unearned runs on two hits and a walk in Tuesday's 11-10 win over the Mets.

Though Hudson was able to keep his season ERA at a pristine 2.86, he wasn't effective in the outing. He let the Mets push their lead to six with two outs in the top of the ninth, surrendering a two-run single to Jeff McNeil and then a two-run home run to Pete Alonso. Hudson has now given up long balls in both of his last two relief appearances, a development that could hurt his standing in the Nationals' bullpen pecking order. With Sean Doolittle having recently returned from the injured list, Hudson isn't a strong bet to receive many save chances the rest of the way anyhow.