Hudson has no timetable for his Grapefruit League debut as the Nationals carefully monitor his spring workload, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander was one of the stars of the team's run to a championship last year, but he did it while battling through knee pain. "There were times when I started to feel my arm overcompensating for my knee being sore since it was my back leg and I was trying to generate force and velocity," Hudson said. "But it never got to the point where my elbow or shoulder was in jeopardy. If it did, I wouldn't have been pitching. I was able to make it through." After taking a full month off in November, Hudson resumed his offseason routine and headed into spring training fully healthy, but the Nats would like to keep it that, so he'll be held to bullpen sessions on back fields for now. He'll be part of the late-inning mix alongside Sean Doolittle and Will Harris, but Doolittle will likely be the team's primary closer to begin the season.