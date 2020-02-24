Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Light workload to begin spring
Hudson has no timetable for his Grapefruit League debut as the Nationals carefully monitor his spring workload, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The right-hander was one of the stars of the team's run to a championship last year, but he did it while battling through knee pain. "There were times when I started to feel my arm overcompensating for my knee being sore since it was my back leg and I was trying to generate force and velocity," Hudson said. "But it never got to the point where my elbow or shoulder was in jeopardy. If it did, I wouldn't have been pitching. I was able to make it through." After taking a full month off in November, Hudson resumed his offseason routine and headed into spring training fully healthy, but the Nats would like to keep it that, so he'll be held to bullpen sessions on back fields for now. He'll be part of the late-inning mix alongside Sean Doolittle and Will Harris, but Doolittle will likely be the team's primary closer to begin the season.
More News
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Returns to Nationals•
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Save clinches World Series berth•
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Away on paternity leave•
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Locks down eighth save•
-
Nationals' Daniel Hudson: Another save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
28 burning questions for 2020
What are the biggest storylines heading into 2020? Scott White weighs in on the buzz as spring...
-
Top 25 position battles
Dozens of jobs have yet to be sorted out heading into spring training. Scott White highlights...